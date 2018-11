OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire crews searched a storm drain on Thursday after receiving reports that someone may be inside it in in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters were called to the 14500 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. after witnesses reported seeing an open manhole cover and a bicycle next to it.

OKCFD Hazardous Materials Technicians are making their way into this manhole to see if anybody is inside. So far, no signs of any victim. pic.twitter.com/7N11o9sVMW — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 29, 2018

For nearly an hour, crews searched the area and the storm drain to make sure no one was in danger.

In the end, no one was found.

After searching great distances in all directions, no victims were located in this storm drain system. All personnel are returning to service. -BF 1:16 pm. pic.twitter.com/4ZbCTcFCEw — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 29, 2018