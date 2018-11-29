× Former Sooner Star Visits Some Special Fans in OKC

Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at 7:00 at Chesapeake Arena.

For Young it’s his only game he’ll play in Oklahoma this season, and he spent some time Thursday visiting some special fans.

Young met Caleb Freeman, a Newcastle High School student who was injured in a serious car accident last December on his way to an OU basketball game to watch Young and the Sooners.

Young gave Freeman a pair of tickets to the Hawks-Thunder game and an invitation to watch him warmup in pregame.

Young also visited the Children’s Center and spent some time with the kids there in Bethany.

In December 2017, Caleb Freeman was seriously injured in a car accident on his way to an @OU_MBBall game. Trae Young dedicated a win to him and later sent him signed shoes. The two met today in Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/PToXYKjPBm — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) November 29, 2018