Former Sooner Star Visits Some Special Fans in OKC
Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at 7:00 at Chesapeake Arena.
For Young it’s his only game he’ll play in Oklahoma this season, and he spent some time Thursday visiting some special fans.
Young met Caleb Freeman, a Newcastle High School student who was injured in a serious car accident last December on his way to an OU basketball game to watch Young and the Sooners.
Young gave Freeman a pair of tickets to the Hawks-Thunder game and an invitation to watch him warmup in pregame.
Young also visited the Children’s Center and spent some time with the kids there in Bethany.