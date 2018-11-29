Hunting season forced crews to suspend search for missing McLoud man

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – Hunting season has forced officials to suspend the search for a missing 75-year-old McLoud man.

Last month, the McLoud Police Department issued a silver alert for 75-years-old Wesley Still Smoking.

Family members say Still Smoking was last seen in the area on surveillance video at the Kickapoo Casino on Thursday, Oct. 11 around 10:30 a.m.

A short time later, the silver alert was issued.

However, officials believe that Still Smoking may be miles away from McLoud.

On Oct. 29, the Mayes County Sheriff’s office learned that Still Smoking was captured on a trail camera in the area on Oct. 12. Mayes County officials have conducted a thorough ground and air search, but have not been able to find Still Smoking.

OHP officials say Still Smoking’s vehicle was found in a heavily wooded area near the trail camera in Mayes County.

Since then, crews have been searching the area for any signs of Still Smoking, but nothing has been found.

Mayes County officials say they were forced to suspend any search operations for Still Smoking for hunting season.

“This is a big deer populated area. Obviously, avid hunters are out and with that said with where the property is, we thought it would be the best thing to be prudent and delay the search a couple weeks,” Major Rod Howell, with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX 23.

Howell says there was concern for the searchers, the hunters and Still Smoking if the search continued during hunting season.

However, they are asking hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of Still Smoking.