I-40 in eastern Oklahoma County to close for bridge demolition

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a heavily-traveled interstate may need to find an alternate route this weekend as crews prepare to demolish a bridge.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority are warning drivers about an overnight closure that will affect I-40 this weekend.

Crews will be demolishing the Luther Rd. Bridge over I-40, which will force them to close I-40 from Peebly Rd. to Harrah/Newalla Rd. beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.

The roadway is expected to reopen around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Signs will detour drivers to routes on Hwy 102 and U.S. 62 to the north of I-40 and Hwy 102 and Hwy 9 to the south of I-40.