Man accused of threatening woman with gun, shooting security guard’s van

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested outside an apartment complex early Thursday morning after threatening a woman with a gun and shooting through the window of a security guard’s van.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday outside an apartment complex near N.W. 31st and Blackwelder.

“I heard some noises down at the other end and I drove down and there was a guy that had a girl down on the ground with a gun to her head telling her he was going to kill her,” an overnight apartment security guard, who didn’t want to be identified in fear of retaliation, said.

He told News 4 he immediately called 911.

“I had them on the phone and they asked me if I knew where he was at that exact moment but I told them no, but I can check and see if I can find him,” he said.

He couldn’t find the suspect, but he stopped to make sure the woman was okay. That’s when things took another horrifying turn.

“I told her I had already called the police and about that time he comes behind my car and just out of nowhere raises the gun and fires one shot, hits here. The officer told me if it hadn’t been for this piece right here, it probably would have traveled into the car and had a pretty good chance at hitting me,” he said, referencing a piece of metal on the rear windshield wipers.

Officers caught the suspect, 19-year-old Tristan Nelson, a short time later a few blocks away.

Nelson was booked into jail on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction and possession of marijuana.

Police were not able to locate the woman he held at gunpoint.