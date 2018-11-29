Man wanted for felony warrants taken into custody after allegedly starting grass fire

SLAUGHTERVILLE, Okla. – Authorities say a man wanted on two felony warrants was taken into custody following a grass fire.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a grass fire that was moving toward a residence in Slaughterville.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they realized the fire was quickly approaching a mobile home in the area.

“Deputy Graham and I took our fire extinguishers and attempted to keep the fire away from the house,” MSgt. Travis Shroyer said.

Fire investigators say the blaze caused about $500 in damage and burned about 20 acres of land. Ultimately, authorities learned that the fire began when a vehicle pulled into tall grass, which caught the grass on fire.

Deputies learned the driver was identified as Shannon Davis, who was wanted for two felony warrants.