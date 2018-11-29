Medical examiner: Man’s manner of death ‘unknown’ after body pulled from lake

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many questions surround the death of a 32-year-old Noble man after his body was found in a local lake earlier this year.

In June, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to Lake Thunderbird after a woman reportedly found a man’s body in the lake. The body of 32-year-old Kevin Price was pulled out of the water near the southeast side of the lake.

After his body was pulled from the water, investigators realized that Price had been shot.

Officials began investigating his death as a homicide, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office worked to determine his cause and manner of death.

On Thursday, the medical examiner released the summary report of Price's autopsy.

The report states that Price was shot in the head, and the bullet exited out of his left temple.

Although Price's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, officials were not able to determine his manner of death. It is listed as unknown.