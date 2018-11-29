Northeast Oklahoma City store left in the cold?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local pastor said conditions inside a metro Dollar Tree store are deplorable. And, he took to Facebook to let the world know.

“I got to sound the trumpet and let it be known that we’re not going to stand idly by. It’s been too long,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“This store has been without heat since November the 12th,” he said in the video. “So, we’re talking two and a half weeks this store has been sitting here without heat.”

The store is located near N.E. 36th and Kelley. Even customers said it’s frigid inside.

“Well, when I go into the store, my bones, they start hurting,” said 71-year-old Helen Cole. “They ache when it’s too cold, my hands start hurting.”

We reached out to Oklahoma Natural Gas, and the company told us they received a call on November 14 about the problem.

We were told a meter was damaged and ONG did its part to fix the issue. However, they told us the owner of the property is responsible for hiring a plumber to install a pipe before the heat can come back on.

We reached out to the property manager, and a woman told us he wasn’t there.

“Well, the property manager is out of the office if you’d like to leave a voicemail,” she told us.

We also reached out to Dollar Tree’s corporate office and were told the company is aware of the situation and is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Both Scobey and Cole said, if the store was located in a different part of town, the heat would already be back on.

“I felt that, if this was in the Nichols Hills district, this would have gotten fixed the day that it went out,” Cole said.

Just before the story aired on Thursday, Scobey reached out to News 4 and said Dollar Tree had reached out to him and portable heaters were taken to the store as a temporary fix.