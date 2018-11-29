Officials: No children injured in accident involving school bus in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a scary moment for some children in Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a reported accident involving an Oklahoma City school bus near S.W. 33rd and Woodward.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the bus was full of children at the time of the crash.

Fortunately, authorities say there were no injuries involved in the wreck, and all of the children have been turned over to their parents.