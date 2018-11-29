Oklahoma cardiologist bonds out of jail after being accused of second-degree murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dr. Bryan Perry will be allowed out of jail on a $150,000 bond. Judge Cindy Truong made the ruling Thursday in Oklahoma County court.

The Oklahoma City cardiologist is accused of second-degree murder in the October 12 death of a motorcyclist on I-35 in Edmond.

“Dr. Perry is certainly entitled to bond. The judge did what's required under the law today,” said Scott Adams, Perry’s attorney.

Officials said Perry was driving intoxicated and over 100 miles an hour when he hit Nicholas Rappa on his motorcycle. Because of the allegations, Perry will wear a GPS and an alcohol monitoring device while he awaits trial.

Perry will also not be allowed to drive and is required to surrender all keys to vehicles he owns. The doctor will give up his passport and is not allowed to leave the state.

“If they want the GPS monitoring, the SCRAM device, no alcohol, all that, Dr. Perry was very agreeable to that from day one so that’s not an issue,” Adams said.

Attorneys for Oklahoma County said Perry has a proven record of having little regard for the law.

“I'm really concerned for the safety of the community that he is getting out,” said Catt Burton, assistant district attorney for Oklahoma County.

In a twist during the bond hearing Thursday, members of the victim's family were allowed to speak.

“Were are going back to living in fear that someone with no regard for the law is back on the streets, so we are disappointed,” said Sarah Birdwell, the mother of the victim’s daughter.

Families speaking at a bond hearing is out of the ordinary, but it might well have been a preview of what courts will experience once recently passed Marsy’s Law legislation goes into effect.

“I didn’t object because I thought this was a good opportunity for us to let this stuff come in, let the victims be heard, I've always felt that way, I think it’s a good thing,” Adams said.