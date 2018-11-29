Oklahoma City police search for suspects in armed robbery in Penn Square Mall parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery in the Penn Square Mall parking lot.

It happened Wednesday night near the south Dillard’s entrance.

Police say an adult male and teenager were robbed at gunpoint inside their vehicle.

The suspects are described as two masked males, one in an orange hoodie and another in an orange t-shirt.

The victims say they complied with the suspects’ demands, and the suspects took off in a black 4-door Kia Sorento.

Police are hoping to soon release surveillance photos of the suspects.

News 4 has been in contact with Penn Square Mall communications officials about the incident and are waiting for a statement.