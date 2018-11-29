× OSBI increases reward for information leading to arrest in Langston murder

LANGSTON, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has increased a reward being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of a 19-year-old.

Brandon Dupree was shot in the chest last month at a party outside of Langston University at The Langston Center. He died as he was being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. He was not a student at the university.

OSBI officials say witnesses have been reluctant to come forward. There were about 150 people at the scene at the time of the murder.

The OSBI and Dupree’s family are pleading for witnesses to come forward.

The reward has been increased from $1,000 to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information, call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017.