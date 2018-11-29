× OSBI: Pawnee County Emergency Management Director accused of impersonating a police officer

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – A misdemeanor warrant was issued for the Pawnee County Emergency Management Director after he allegedly impersonated a police officer.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, “on several occasions between April 2015 and January 2018, Pawnee County Emergency Management Director Mark Randell, 44, was reported to have responded to emergency calls for service, made a traffic stop, and an arrest, all while taking action and having an appearance that would lead a reasonable person to believe he was a police officer.”

OSBI was requested to assist in the investigation on January 10 by Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An investigation was submitted to the district attorney for consideration.

On November 20, a misdemeanor warrant was issued for Randell for impersonating a public officer and arresting without authority.