Pawnee County emergency management director accused of impersonating police officer

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. - The Pawnee County emergency manager said allegations against him are false.

Mark Randell turned himself in Thursday morning. He's already bonded out of jail.

According to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation affidavit, Randell responded to emergency calls, made a traffic stop and an arrest leading people to believe he's a police officer.

In a statement Randell sent News4, he denies it.

"Through his positions up there as the emergency management director and I believe he's an assistant fire chief, he would be responding to emergency calls but would take actions outside of those authorities," said Adam Whitney with the OSBI.

Whitney said, in January, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol asked the OSBI to look into the allegations.

According to the affidavit, Randell impersonated being an officer several times between April of 2015 and January of 2018.

"Several car stops were made and people had been detained in a way that would lead an average person to believe that he may have been a police officer," Whitney said.

Randell has worked for Pawnee County since 2011. He told News 4, in a statement, "These charges are false and stem from a long personal dispute with the Pawnee County sheriff, Mike Waters, and myself.

Randell also said "I will prove these charges hold no merit."

News 4 also spoke with Waters, and he said "I have nothing against Randell. We had different opinions, but that's it."

Whitney said they have talked to several of the people Randell allegedly told he was a police officer but, if there's anyone else out there, they want to talk to you too.

If Randell is convicted, he could face jail time and a fine.