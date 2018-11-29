Police: Misunderstanding leads to attempted shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities in Oklahoma City say a man has been taken into custody following a bizarre misunderstanding near SW 59th and Penn.

It all started on Thursday evening when a man driving down Rockwood Ave. began having car trouble. The victim got out of his vehicle to see what was wrong when a nearby homeowner spotted the man.

Police tell News 4 the homeowner believed the victim was trying to steal his car, so he began shooting at him.

Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire.