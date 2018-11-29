× Small heater, several propane tanks found inside vacant home following fire in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several propane tanks and a small heater were found inside a vacant home that caught fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 4:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the home near NW 89th and Classen, and saw fire coming from the rear of the structure.

According to Battalion Chief Kyle Durham with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a small heater fueled by propane tanks were found at the home.

The house is vacant and no one was found inside, but officials say squatters have been living there, and police have told them before to get off the property.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was mostly contained to one bedroom.