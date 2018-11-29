× Stillwater police searching for missing 87-year-old man

STILLWATER, Okla. – Authorities in Stillwater are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

On Nov. 28, investigators with the Stillwater Police Department say 87-year-old Donald Lee Spurrier was reported missing.

Family members say Spurrier was last seen around 12 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Hobby Lobby in Stillwater.

Spurrier is described as standing 6’0″ tall, weighing 200 pounds and has white hair and green eyes. Family members say he is often forgetful and sometimes becomes confused.

He may be driving a red 2004 Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “CLL-311.”

If you have any information on Spurrier, call Stillwater police at (405) 372-4171.