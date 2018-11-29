Teen dies in vehicle crash in western Oklahoma

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. – A 16-year-old girl died in a vehicle crash in Washita County, officials say.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 3:20 p.m. near Burns Flat, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, the teen was driving eastbound on County Road EW 1200 and a second vehicle was driving northbound on State Highway 44.

The report states the teen failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the highway and was struck on the passenger’s side by the second vehicle.

She was flown to the hospital where she later died. The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to failure to stop a stop sign.