Two alleged drug dealers charged with murder in Oklahoma man’s overdose death

TULSA, Okla. – Two alleged drug dealers are now being charged with murder following the overdose death of an Oklahoma man.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed first-degree murder charges against 24-year-old Toni Heath and 26-year-old Alex Schmitt.

Officials say it all started when 25-year-old Eric Adams was found unconscious by his brother on Aug. 28, and a syringe was found next to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tulsa police say they learned that Adams died from heroin toxicity the day after he purchased the drug from Heath, who was allegedly working with Schmitt to distribute heroin in Tulsa County.

Heath and Schmitt have also been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute, acquiring proceeds from drug activities and the use of a telecommunications device in a drug transaction.

“We will use every means possible under Oklahoma law to hold drug dealers accountable,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Those who make the calculated, cold blooded decision to spread deadly drugs like heroin into our communities and take the lives of others can never be tolerated. I applaud the efforts of the Tulsa Police Department, led by Chief Chuck Jordan, who have put an emphasis on ridding Tulsa of drugs and those who distribute them. Although nothing we charge the alleged drug dealers with will bring back the life of Eric Adams, I hope these charges will bring his family some sense of relief.”