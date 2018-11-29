Two rescued after truck becomes stuck in North Canadian River

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were rescued after their truck went into the North Canadian River in Oklahoma County.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a truck stuck the North Canadian River near N.E. 23rd and Sooner Rd.

Initial reports indicated that two people were stuck in the truck as water was rising to the middle of the door.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to reach the driver and passenger and pull them to safety. The pair was taken to an ambulance by a brush truck to be checked out for any injuries.