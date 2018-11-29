Two top state health department officials out at agency

OKLAHOMA CITY – For over 20 years, Kristy Bradley tracked infectious diseases in our state from HIV to swine flu.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State Epidemiologist Kristy Bradley resigned under protest. Also, fired was the Head of Immunizations Lori Linstead.

The Oklahoman reports that Bradley was the whistle-blower who let federal officials know the state misspent money meant for the Ryan White HIV program.

In 2017, money meant for low-income Oklahomans with HIV was used instead to cover payroll.

In a statement, the Oklahoma State Department of Health denies Bradley was fired for letting federal officials know about misusing taxpayer money. However, they cannot say why she resigned, citing personnel reasons.