Walmart throwing toy demo, Fortnite celebrations in Oklahoma City, stores nationwide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Walmart is hosting top holiday toy demos and Fortnite video game events in Oklahoma City stores and across the nation this weekend.

All Supercenters and Walmart stores will be taking select toys out of their boxes to let kids try them out on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the “America’s best Toy Shop Playtime Event.”

Popular toys like Polly Pocket, Really Rad Robots, Legos, Sharper Image Flip Stunt Rally, Yellies and more will be shown.

Lego ornaments will also be given away while supplies last.

And, last but not least, Santa himself will be on hand for pictures to see who’s been naughty or nice.

On Sunday, Dec. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All Supercenters and Walmart stores will host a Fortnite Party, featuring the latest fear, photo opps, a chance to show your Fortnite dance moves and a replica of Battle Bus in select stores.

Guests will also be given a code (one per customer, while supplies last) for a free in-game spray.

Click here for more information.