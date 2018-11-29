Water samples from City of Watonga sent for analysis as Boil Order remains in effect

WATONGA, Okla. – A Boil Order issued for the City of Watonga is still in effect as officials wait for the results of water samples.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a utility crew hit and damaged a water line for the city.

Crews have made the necessary repairs and water utility is restored, however, city officials say the boil order will remain in effect as the Department of Environmental Quality analyzes the water samples.

When water service is restored, citizens are to boil, and allow to cool, all water to be used for drinking water until further notice.

Surrounding communities will assist with fire protection if needed.