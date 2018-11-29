“We are funded. We are ready to go!” Santa surprises staff at Children’s Center with news of a new pool

BETHANY, Okla. – The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital announced earlier this week they are getting a new pool that provides therapy for patients after the pool stopped functioning over the summer.

“Our current pool is an out-of-ground pool, and it’s really old and it’s no longer functioning,” Mary Johns, physical therapist, told News 4 in June. “The kids really like doing therapy in the pool because it’s more of a fun and motivating environment.”

Age had finally caught up with the 30-year-old pool, meaning aquatic therapy was put on hold.

“For some kids, the warm water can help relax their muscles and decrease muscle spasms,” said Johns.

But, now, thanks to donations from individuals, organizations and foundations, the hospital says they will be getting a new HydroWorx pool.

The hospital has been raising money for the past six months.

Santa stopped by to surprise staff at the hospital with the great news, bringing smiles to all faces.

“We are funded. We are ready to go!” said Santa.