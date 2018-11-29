Woman allegedly rams police car before being tased after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - A destructive car chase ends with a woman in handcuffs after she allegedly put the lives of civilians and officers in danger.

Charges against Denita Watts include two counts of assault and battery upon a police officer, two counts of eluding police, and one count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

It started when police were alerted that a stolen white Chevy Malibu was at the Valero on Hwy 33 in Guthrie. According to court documents, as soon as she spotted police, Watts took off, "almost striking several vehicles."

She led the police on a chase before turning the vehicle on them, allegedly ramming the passenger side of the vehicle intentionally. The two officers inside only had minor injuries, but the vehicle was totaled.

The chase continued with both police and deputies going after her.

"One of the tires were blown out and she was only traveling about 25 mph," said Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes. Her car was also shedding parts after the crash, and engine fluid was hitting the windshields of the patrol cars on her tail.

"The main concern of this going through everyone's mind is not to let her get back into the congested area in the City of Guthrie," Dykes said.

Watts allegedly sideswiped a deputy's vehicle before she finally came to a stop on the side of the road.

That's when authorities are seen on bodycam video rushing out of their vehicles and ordering her out of hers. When she doesn't exit, they attempted to break the windows, succeeding on the passenger side, and tasing her.

Watts was taken to the hospital before she was taken to jail.