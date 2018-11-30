× 3-Pointers Fly in Thunder’s Win Over Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit 18 3-pointers and ruined the homecoming of former Sooner star Trae Young with a 124-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena.

OKC went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter to take control of the game and led by 20 at halftime, 66-46.

The Hawks drew within ten early in the third quarter, but the Thunder responded and pulled away to win with ease.

Russell Westbrook nearly had a triple double with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

He was one of six Thunder players to score in double figures.

Alex Abrines, playing in front of his grandmother for the first time in the NBA, hit a career high 7 3-pointers and had 21 points.

Paul George had 20 points and hit three 3-pointers.

Three OKC bench players scored in double digits.

Dennis Schroder had 18 points, Nerlens Noel had 14, and Patrick Patterson had 13 and hit three 3-pointers.

Young was held in check in his first game at Chesapeake Arena, scoring just nine points and dishing out eight assists.

He was just 4-for-15 from the field and missed all three 3-point attempts.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field and made 14 of 15 free throws.

The Thunder improved to 14-7 overall, and have won 14 of their last 17.

The win wraps up a four-game homestand.

The Thunder start a three-game road trip at Detroit on Tuesday.