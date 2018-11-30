× 4 the Weekend: The Chicken Shack and A Christmas Carol

LUTHER, Okla. – If the Chicken Shack were a hairstyle, it would be a mullet: Business in the front, party in the back, and that’s just the way owner Eddy Gochenour envisioned it.

“This was all weeds, bags of garbage. Who knows what’s been back here, but I walked all the way out to the Deep Fork River and I turned around look back and said yeah – Chicken Shack,” said Gochenour.

Eddy already knew what he wanted to cook and how he wanted to cook it:

“People love chicken. People will travel for chicken. I’m going to try to make a destination spot. I mean you know the demographics around here, there’s not a lot of people around here and things like that. So. I mean to be successful you have to have a lot of people come. So, 66, chicken, pecan orchard. Did I say chicken?”

You don’t want to miss the annual Red Earth Tree Fest at the Red Earth Arts Center.

Every year the Native American tribes from across the state decorate a Christmas tree with handmade ornaments unique to their tribe.

You can see Tree Fest Monday through Friday from 10-5 every week through January 4th, but tomorrow is a special open house from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., so make plans to check it out!

It’s not Christmas without seeing A Christmas Carol! Head to the Plaza Theatre to catch the holiday favorite come to life on stage as Lyric Theatre presents this beloved classic. The show is kid-friendly so pack up the whole family to see this one!

Bring the kiddos to North Pole Adventure. This festive Christmas event runs now through Christmas Eve and is full of fun things to do. Life-sized replicas of Santa’s post office, elf university, winter wonderland snow area, Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, Santa’s workshop, the elf clubhouse, reindeer barn and Santa’s house plus lots of interactive things for everyone to do.