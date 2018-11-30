× Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Wynona

WYNONA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Wynona.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it, along with tribal law enforcement, responded to the shooting on Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Osage Nation officials notified the FBI that a man with a gunshot wound was found deceased in a residence.

No arrests have been made and identities aren’t being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770.