Bahama Buck’s giving out free sno cones to customers on Tuesday

MOORE, Okla. – Although the temperatures are dropping, a local sno cone stand hopes to give back to the community with a tasty treat.

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, Bahama Buck’s will be giving guests a free 12 oz sno cone.

“Let it Sno! Start off this Christmas season with a taste of paradise – free Sno on us, for the entire family!” says Blake Buchanan, founder and president of Bahama Buck’s Franchise Corporation. “Every year we look forward to this day as a way to bless our guests and the communities we serve.”

Last year, the company gave out 58,700 sno cones to customers throughout the country.

Guests can visit the Bahama Buck’s at 761 S.W. 19th St. in Moore or 1468 N. Kelly Ave. in Edmond to take part in the event.