Canadian County Sheriff’s Office ringing the bell for Salvation Army

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - The Canadian County Sheriff's Office is getting into the holiday spirit by helping Oklahomans in need.

A few deputies are joining Sheriff Chris West at the Walmart in Yukon to help ring the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

Although the sheriff's office is lending a hand, West says they could still use some help.

"The Canadian County Sheriff's Office has been participating in this for a long time. Unfortunately, we still need more bell ringers so we can help those less fortunate than many of us, with items they need that are crucial to everyday living," said Sheriff West.

The deputies will ring the bells for the Salvation Army through this weekend. You can find them at the Walmart on Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon.