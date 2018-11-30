Convicted murderer escapes from Payne County jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - A manhunt is on for a convicted killer.

The Payne County inmate escaped last night from the county jail.

Patrick Walker is serving a life sentence for first degree murder.

"I thought it was pretty crazy, I just found out about it," said Cameron Matthews.

Prison officials said 34-year-old Walker escaped jail on Thursday while he was waiting for his court hearing.

"As far as how he was able to do that, we understood that one of his cell mates he was able to get that inmates identification from him. And basically assumed his name," said Matt Elliott, Spokesman for the Department of Corrections.

Elliott said someone posted bond for that inmate and Walker was able to walk free as Charles Pendarvis.

Walker is also known as "Notty Walker" was serving a life prison sentence in the Cimarron Correctional facility for a 2003 murder conviction.

"It just all sounds kind of weird that he was able to take someone else's identification so easily, I guess. It sounds like something out of movie," said Matthew.

Walker has scar across his jaw line on the left side of his face, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Matthew said he just hopes the inmate is caught for the sake of the victim's families.

"It has to be very hard for the family just knowing that he's back out there, but I really hope he gets caught, especially for them," said Matthew.

Authorities believe Walker will be back in custody in no time.

"We've got determined members of law enforcement from U.S. Marshals all the way down to county deputies, state troopers all over the state looking for this guy. We work with them all the time anytime we have a walk away" said Elliott.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.