Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex near OU

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after an apartment complex fire near the University of Oklahoma.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to a fire at The Commons, near Hwy 9 and 77.

Initial reports indicate that smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of one of the buildings when fire crews arrived on the scene.

“I was terrified. I mostly wanted to make sure she got out. That’s one of the biggest nightmares I’ve had all my life is not being able to get the people out of a fire that I care about,” said Dean Ramsey. “We got out and that was it. After that, I could start to breathe.”