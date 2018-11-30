× Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at 94

WASHINGTON – Former US President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94 in Houston, his spokesperson Jim McGrath says.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical,” a statement from his office read.

McGrath says that the 41st President of the United States died late Friday night. At 94-years-old, he lived longer than any other president.

His son, former U.S. President George W. Bush, released the following statement regarding his father’s passing:

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Earlier this year, Bush was dealing with several health scares following the passing of his wife, Barbara, in April.

A day after Barbara’s funeral, George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for a blood infection, and also was treated for pneumonia earlier this year.