Have an antenna? Remember to re-scan on Saturday morning to get KAUT

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some loyal KAUT viewers will need to take a few steps in order to make sure they can keep watching their favorite programming.

On Saturday morning at 10 a.m., anyone who watches KAUT with an antenna will only be able to continue watching if they re-scan their television set.

In order to re-scan your TV, there are just a few quick steps you need to take:

Grab the remote. Push the “Input” or “Menu” button. Scroll through the options. You’ll want to select either “Channel,” “Setup” or “TV” based on your television set. Select “Scan” or “Auto-Scan.” Hit “Start.”

Here are step-by-step graphics to help in the process if you have an LG TV.

Here are step-by-step graphics to help if you have a Samsung TV.

Here are step-by-step instructions for Vizio TVs.

If you are still having trouble, we can help! Call us at (405) 516-4299 or email us at rescan@kfor.com.

If you receive KAUT through a cable or satellite provider, you don’t have to do anything.