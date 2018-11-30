Inmate convicted of first-degree murder escapes from Payne County Jail

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma inmate who was convicted of first-degree murder has escaped from the Payne County Jail.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker escaped from the Payne County Jail on Thursday night.

Investigators say Walker escaped by posing as a cellmate and posting bond for the inmate, whom he closely resembled. Walker is believed to have that inmate’s personal identification and may be saying that he is ‘Charles Pendarvis.’

Walker is described as a black man, standing 5’7″ tall, and weighing 174 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar parallel to his jawline on the left side of his face.

Walker, who is known as ‘Notty Walker,’ is serving a life sentence out of Oklahoma County for first-degree murder and other sentences.

He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.