Joy 4 Kids 2018: Here's how you can sponsor a foster child

OKLAHOMA CITY – Once again, Our In Your Corner team is helping fill Christmas wish lists for foster children away from their families this holiday season.

Norris White and his wife have a lot of love to give, and have fostered over 27 kids.

“We felt we were still young enough, so we might as well open our heart,” he said.

Right now, they’re opening up their hearts and home to four teenage foster boys.

“It’s like feeding a small army at times,” he said. “On average, we probably spend $400 to $500 a week.”

Not to mention, the Whites are feeding and caring for two biological children.

They receive a stipend from DHS to help feed, clothe, and support their foster kids, but sometimes it’s just not enough for the extra stuff, like Christmas.

“It gets kind of difficult,” he said.

Citizens Caring for Children and the In Your Corner team are teaming up to help pick up the slack, fulfilling wish lists that the foster children themselves actually fill out.

“It’s one thing to get a generic gift for a 10 year-old-girl,” CCC Executive Director Lynne Roller said. “It’s quite another thing to have had on your list for Santa a certain item and that item appears under the Christmas tree.”

This year, we’ve set a goal of 1,200 wish lists, but we need your help!

CCC Director of Development Julie Keller said, “By taking a list, you’re going to help these kids not only have an amazing Christmas morning, but help the foster parents, [because] it bridges the gap for them.”

These kids come from broken homes and most have gotten very little on Christmas.

CCC’s staff and volunteers will be working around the clock to make sure they wake up to presents under the tree.

Norris remembers getting a foster child right before Christmas and turning to CCC for help last minute.

“I called over there,” he said. “They said give them a day or so, sure enough, day before Christmas, [they] called me and told me to come pick up presents for him.”

You can pick up a wishlist and shop for yourself or donate online and let us do the shopping for you.

Wishlists are available by contacting Keller at 405-753-4099 or jkeller@cccokc.org.

The recommended amount to spend on each list is approximately $75.

Deliver your unwrapped gifts to CCC’s drop-off location, Northpark Mall at 122nd and May (north entrance by Rococo), on one of the following drop off dates:

Friday, December 7

Saturday, December 8

Sunday, December 9.