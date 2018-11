× Man arrested after trespassing at Tinker Air Force Base

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested for trespassing at one of the most heavily patrolled areas in the metro.

Court documents say Timothy Garner hopped the security gate surrounding Tinker Air Force Base before getting trying to get into the water treatment facility.

Garner is already on parole for previous felony convictions.

Online records indicate he was released from prison less than a year ago.