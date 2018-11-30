× Murder conviction upheld in 2006 slaying of Oklahoma man

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Texas man in the 2006 death of a man in Oklahoma.

The court on Thursday rejected appeals of 58-year-old Howard Mason Jr., who was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 74-year-old Burney Ray Bounds.

Mason had argued there was insufficient evidence to convict him, improper testimony, that his statement to police should have been suppressed and ineffective counsel.

Bounds was found dead in his home in McClain County with his hands and feet tied behind him. Prosecutors said he was strangled.

The case remained unsolved until 2015 when DNA evidence and fingerprints connected Mason to the crime scene. He was arrested in El Paso, Texas.