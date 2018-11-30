Need a winter coat? The Salvation Army has you covered

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures are expected to drop beginning next week, a local organization is working to help families stay warm this winter.

On Friday, the Salvation Army announced that it has coats available to keep Oklahoma County residents warm.

Officials say individuals in need of a coat may come and choose one, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

“We are ready to help individuals who are in need of a warm winter coat and have one for every size, shape and style,” said Dee Watts, Director of Social Services.

The Salvation Army Center Oklahoma Social Services Office is located at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Those in need of a coat may enter through the east door off of Penn.

The office is open at the following times:

Mondays and Wednesdays : 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In order to receive a coat, you must have a picture ID for all adult household members, and proof of residency. For individuals who are homeless, providing their H NET ID card is sufficient.

For more information, call (405) 246-1100.