New cannabis grow supply company opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – After voters approved a medical marijuana measure, businesses across the state are popping up to cash in on the new legal crop.

Lucky’s Grow Supply, which is right off the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City, has hundreds of products specializing in cannabis growing.

“So what we sell is everything you need to grow and cultivate cannabis,” John Degerness, owner of Lucky’s Grow Supply, said.

The company sells bags of soil and other nutrients to grow your own cannabis plant.

“You can go the organic route. You can go with an inert and an inorganic regiment, but really it’s tailored to the grower, what they’re comfortable with, what their skill level is,” Degerness said.

John Degerness moved to Oklahoma from Seattle, Washington seven years ago. He worked in information technology but decided to quit the industry to start this business.

“When we saw 788 pass, we said what can we do in that space that’s more appropriate to us as a business? And selling the tools that the growers need to go through their process was the best fit,” Degerness said.

Tim Frechau works for an Oklahoma-based company that sells a fabric aeration container called smart pot. He says they’ve seen an increase in inquiries since State Question 788 passed.

“We’re excited because 99.9% of our business has been outside the state for the past 12 years. Now we get to deal with customers in our backyard, so it’s kind of neat,” Tim Frechau, general sales manager for High Caliper Growing, said.

And John Degerness hopes to educate people about marijuana plants through classes and other community events.

“The point is we’re, like I said earlier, trying to create a movement to legitimize this plant that has been under prohibition for far too long,” he said.

It’s a new Oklahoma industry with business owners hoping to make green on all this green.

Lucky’s Grow Supply will have a grand opening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The owner says they plan to bring in local artists, musicians and chefs to host events in the space as well.