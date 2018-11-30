Oklahoma City Museum of Art hosting ‘SONIC Free Family Day’ on Sunday
OKLAHOMA CITY – Families across Oklahoma can check out new exhibits for free during a special day at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
The museum will host SONIC Free Family Day on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
During the event, admission to the museum and family-oriented activities will be free of charge to all visitors.
In addition to seeing the art exhibits, guests can enjoy a pop-up library, a screening of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and art-making activities.
