Oklahoma City police warning residents about scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say they have been flooded with phone calls about a scam that is making the rounds again.

Over the past few days, the Southwest Division and Hefner Division of the Oklahoma City Police Department have received numerous phone calls from people saying that they were “told to call this number because a family member was in jail and needed their help to get out.”

There are also several people who have called and said they are returning a phone call to that number.

Officials say it is a scam where it appears that someone has spoofed the police department’s phone number. They say Oklahoma City police will never contact you and demand personal and banking information over the phone.