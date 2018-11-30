× Report: One person injured in shooting at hotel in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one person was injured during a shooting on Friday morning at a hotel in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at a hotel near S.E. 82nd and I-35.

Initial reports indicated that one person was shot at the hotel. Fortunately, the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

So far, there is no information being released about an alleged suspect.