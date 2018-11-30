Street of Dreams helps give over $21,000 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association donated a check for $21,004.66 to the Children’s Hospital Foundation this morning.

The money was raised through ticket sales for Street of Dreams, an event featuring some of the finest homes from Oklahoma’s premiere homebuilders.

“We are so fortunate to have such an incredible place like Children’s Hospital to help Oklahoma families,” said Elisa Milbourn, Director of Education & Special Events at the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association.

Street of Dreams is a bi-annual event.