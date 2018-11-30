× ‘Tip A Hero’ program in Canadian County raising money for Special Olympics

YUKON, Okla. – Before going out to dinner on Friday night, a local organization that supports Special Olympics is hoping you will think of them.

The Special Olympics Oklahoma Route 66 Area is hosting the second annual ‘Tip A Hero’ in Canadian County on Friday, Nov. 30.

Special Olympic athletes, veterans, firefighters and police offices will work together to greet restaurant guests at several locations and tell their stories to raise money for the organization.

“This is a great way for our athletes to interact with their community and share their stories,” said Route 66 Area Director Caleb Shoaf. “It’s also one of the biggest fundraisers for our Area and we are honored that the community and local heroes continue to support us throughout the years.”

The program will be taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Lokal and Green Chile Kitchen in Yukon, and S&B Burger Joint in Mustang.

Last year, ‘Tip A Hero’ raised nearly $7,000. This year, the organization hopes to raise $10,000.

“We encourage the community to come out and support these athletes and heroes throughout the night,” Shoaf said. “This is an opportunity to thank our local heroes but also get to know the other heroes in our lives.”