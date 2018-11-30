Warm temperatures bring possibility of severe weather to the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although temperatures were pleasant Friday morning, there could be big changes in store for the Sooner State by the end of the day.

Through the early afternoon hours, showers will begin to form in the west. By later afternoon, storms will fire just west of I-35 and increase throughout the evening.

Oklahoma City could see severe weather from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat, but a few tornadoes are possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight.

Powerful westerly winds will clear skies on Saturday with highs near the 60s.

Colder air moves in Sunday with a strong north wind and highs in the upper 40s. Light snow is possible in northwestern Oklahoma by Sunday night through Monday morning.

Oklahoma City will hover just above freezing with a light winter mix possible.