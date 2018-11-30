“We still don’t have any answers,” Family of Langston shooting victim begs public to come forward

LANGSTON, Okla. – A family is pleading the public for answers more than a month after a man was fatally shot at a Langston party.

Brandon Dupree, 19, died in October after investigators said he was shot in the chest near the Langston Activity Center. The venue is off the campus of Langston University, where we are told Dupree did not attend.

Despite interviews and following leads, Special Agent Michael Dean with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday they have had zero individuals come forward with information on their own.

According to Dean, there were between 200 to 300 people at the party on the night of the shooting.

“I cannot begin to imagine why someone would not come forward. I get emotional thinking about that is… how a man could lay there dying after being shot and witnessed by so many people and, again — zero people come forward willing to give a statement, willing to give any type of information… to me, is an atrocity,” Dean said.

Since the October shooting, a $5,000 reward for information leading an arrest has been offered.

Dupree’s family drove from Arkansas and tearfully begged the public for answers at a press conference Friday held by the OSBI.

“Thanksgiving was really hard for me. It’s almost Christmas, and we still don’t have any answers,” said Dupree’s mother, Bonita Martin. “I got to spend the holidays without my baby. Please, can anyone with information, can you all please forward, please?”

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips may remain anonymous.