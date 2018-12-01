Caught on camera: Suspect steals packages from metro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro family is furious after a man was caught stealing packages from their front porch.

“I could not believe it. I just couldn’t and I knew I had packages," said Lisa Dixon.

Dixon ordered several packages on line but now they are gone.

“I see the guy grabbing the package and turning and running around the corner and it took five to seven seconds for the whole thing," said Lisa. She and her family weren't home at the time but they have a Ring Video Doorbell system. Her son, Andrew Dixon, was alerted on his phone.

"The door had detected a visitor. So, I was free so I just happened to swipe open and check," said Andrew. “He shouldn’t be running away from the porch. So my first thought was just yell at the guy.

In the video, you can see a man wearing a hoodie. He snatches the boxes and runs away.

"That person has very poor character," said Lisa. "I think we need to do the right thing and treat people the way we want to be treated, and you know, I work hard for my money as I’m sure everybody else does too.”

Her other son, Zachary, posted the video on Facebook.

"To the guy that hijacked the packages, you know, I mean really, I think if he's watching this he's thinking, 'wow, that's embarrassing,'" said Zachary Dixon.

Lisa called the police and she has a feeling the crook will be caught.

“Just because you put your hoodie up, the face and the mannerisms were very clear," said Liza.