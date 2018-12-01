Community supporting Oklahoma girl who survived horrific attack

BEGGS, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is coming to the aid of a child who survived a horrific attack.

Last month, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say dispatchers received a 911 call from Eddieson Baldridge, who was staying the night at his best friend’s home.

He says he and his best friend, 18-year-old Kayson Toliver, were asleep when he heard some noise on Kayson’s side of the bed.

“I woke up to a light on and [Kayson’s] mom on his side of the bed,” he told KJRH. “She told me, ‘Sorry,’ and that’s when she done it.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds and the body of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver.

A court affidavit claims the children’s mother, Amy Hall, told the district attorney that she “was so sorry” for what she “had done” and allegedly admitted to trying to kill her three children.

In the affidavit, Hall allegedly admitted to shooting Toliver in the head while he was asleep. She then allegedly shot 16-year-old Kloee Toliver in the head, which woke 14-year-old Nikole Toliver. Hall reportedly shot at her as she ran to a bathroom.

Officials say Amy Hall mentioned her ex-husband, and said part of her thought she was saving her children.

Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver died as a result of their injuries.

After the loss of her siblings, the Beggs community has come to the aid of Nikole Toliver while raising money and hosting a silent auction.

“People from near and far,” Sonya Richardson told KJRH. “People have mailed items to the concession stands. They have donated cash. They have sent items with other folks just to help.”