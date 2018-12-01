Convicted murder who escaped from jail has prior convictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Patrick Walker, who escaped from the Payne County Jail on Thursday, is still on the run and his troubled past follows him.

In 2001, Walker was charged with robbery with a firearm. However that was dismissed.

In 2003, he was convicted in Oklahoma County for three offenses: possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, shooting with the intent to kill, and the first degree murder he was serving a life sentence for.

2018 brought more trouble. This time behind bars.

In November, he was charged with assaulting a corrections officer. Not long after, he escaped from jail after using a cellmate's I.D.

"As far as how he was able to do that, we understood that one of his cell mates he was able to get that inmates identification from him. And basically assumed his name," said Matt Elliott, Spokesman for the Department of Corrections.

"We've got determined members of law enforcement from U.S. Marshals all the way down to county deputies, state troopers all over the state looking for this guy. We work with them all the time anytime we have a walk away" said Elliott.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.